Kay (Kuhn) Satterlee


1937 - 2019
Kay (Kuhn) Satterlee Obituary
Kay Kuhn Satterlee, 82, of DuBois died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Feb. 17, 1937 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Edith (Mills) Kuhn.

On Sept. 10, 1956, she married William J. Satterlee, who survives, along with her children, William T. Satterlee and his wife, Colleen of Milwaukee, Wis., Deborah Kay Kibler and her husband, David of Patton, Pa., Deacon Daniel F. Satterlee and his wife, Janet of Reynoldsville, Christian P. Satterlee of Sykesville, Brian P. Satterlee and his wife, Erin of Greeley, Colo., and Michelle L. Gerg and her husband, Dan of Brockway.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
