Keith A. Levin, 78, of Litz Bridge passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at his residence.



Born Dec. 27,1939 in Glen Richey, he was a son of the late Venard Paul and Annie Zoe (McKee) Levin.



He was a 1957 graduate of the Clearfield Area High School and attended Penn State University. He retired from PennDOT after many years of service.



Keith was affiliated with the Grace United Presbyterian Church, Glen Richey.



He was heavily involved in many community organizations within the Clearfield area.



He served the Clearfield Area United Way as vice president in 1976, president in 1977, and on its board of directors for five years, along with various committee chairmanships.



Keith served on Clearfield Little League's board of directors and as a player agent for three years.



He was a 12-year member of the Clearfield Area Jaycees for which he held different offices on local, state and national levels.



Additionally, he was the past director of the Clearfield County Council of Comprehensive Health Planning, Northwestern Pennsylvania Council of Comprehensive Health Planning and Camp Confidence.



Keith served on the Museum Committee for the Clearfield County Historical Society and on the board of directors and Bucktail Council for the Boy Scouts of America.



He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting and golfing, but most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family.



He's survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Norma J. (Schnarrs) Levin, to whom he was married Nov. 25, 1961 at the Church of Christ in Philipsburg.



He's also survived by three children, Roger A. Levin (Angela) of Nashville, Tenn., Andrea "A.J." Flanagan (Eric) of Glen Richey and Kirsten N. Jacobs (Nathan) of Southington, Ohio.



Keith is survived by six grandchildren, Jared Keith Levin, Justine McGary (Adam), Shay Flanagan and Wyatt Flanagan and Maura Jacobs and Isaac Jacobs and four great-grandchildren.



He's also survived by two siblings, Roger L. Levin (Barbara) of Deep Creek, Md., and his twin sister, Carole Leadbeater (Harold) of Haddon Heights, N.J., and a number of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grace United Presbyterian Church, Glen Richey, with Commissioned Lay Minister Leanne M. Peters officiating.



A time of luncheon and fellowship will follow at the Glen Richey Fire Hall.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Presbyterian Church, c/o Bonnie Winters, 26 White Church Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16830 or the Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837.



Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.