Kelly Elizabeth Wright, 50, of Philipsburg died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born June 6, 1969 in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of Jerry W. and Paulette (Morris) Spackman of Philipsburg and the late Michael S. Durlin.
In addition to her parents, she's survived by one son, Justin Jack Johnson of Philipsburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the home of her parents Jerry and Paulette Spackman, 202 Warwick St., Philipsburg.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 17 to June 20, 2019
