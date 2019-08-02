Home

Kelly Jane McKee


1991 - 2019
Kelly Jane McKee Obituary
Kelly Jane McKee, 28, of DuBois died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born April 5, 1991 in DuBois, she was the daughter of David McKee of Helvetia, Pa., and Sherry (Scott) Connor and her husband, Donnie of Reynoldsville.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019
