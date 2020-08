Kenneth L. Smeal, Sr. past into Eternal Rest on August 20, 2020 at his home and was surrounded by his loving family.



Born on December 7, 1936 in Glen Hope, PA he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Ada (Williams) Smeal. He married Joann M. (Custred) Smeal on December 19, 1958 in Houtzdale, PA.



At Kenneth's request there will be no viewing or visitation, a private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

