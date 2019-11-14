Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kelligher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Kelligher


1952 - 2019
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Kelligher Obituary
Kenneth R. Kelligher, 67, of Bellefonte died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte.

Born Jan. 12, 1952 in Philipsburg, he was a son of John A. and Flora E. (Burton) Kelligher.

On July 20, 1990 in Philipsburg, he married the former Lorrie A. Jackson, who survives along with sons, Christopher Ferguson and his wife, Audra of DuBois and Curtis Ferguson of Punxsutawney and son, John Kelligher of Bellefonte.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with his daughter-in-law, Pastor Audra Ferguson, officiating.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -