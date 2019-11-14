|
Kenneth R. Kelligher, 67, of Bellefonte died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte.
Born Jan. 12, 1952 in Philipsburg, he was a son of John A. and Flora E. (Burton) Kelligher.
On July 20, 1990 in Philipsburg, he married the former Lorrie A. Jackson, who survives along with sons, Christopher Ferguson and his wife, Audra of DuBois and Curtis Ferguson of Punxsutawney and son, John Kelligher of Bellefonte.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with his daughter-in-law, Pastor Audra Ferguson, officiating.
Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
