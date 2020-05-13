Kenneth R. Smith, age 62 of Penfield, PA died Tuesday, May, 12, 2020 at his home.



Born on May 9, 1958 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Lois J. (Groves) Smith.



He was employed as a truck driver for HRI, Inc. Asphalt & Paving for 11 years.



Ken is survived by his fiancé (Jaci Rebo of Penfield, PA), 1 brother (Ronald L. Smith of Fairhope, AL) and 1 sister (Tammy Rafferty of DuBois, PA).



There will be no public visitation.



