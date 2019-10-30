|
Kenneth Redmond, 86, of Philipsburg died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born April 11, 1933 in Mercer, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth I. Redmond and Rose Marie (Hedglin) Redmond Garcia.
He married Pauline (Phillips) Redmond on Jan. 20, 1968 in Sharon, and she survives along with two daughters, Darlene Best and her husband, Allan of Leetonia, Ohio and Rose Payne and her husband, Jeffery of Georgia and four sons, Dennis Yingling of Sharpsville, Pa., James Redmond of Winburne and Melvin Redmond and Walter Redmond, both of Greenville, Pa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Life Center in Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Dill officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Friends will be received from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019