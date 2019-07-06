|
|
|
Kenneth Slee "Kenny" Fleck, 92, a resident of AristaCare at Hearthside, State College, and formerly of the Philipsburg Towers, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Born July 22, 1926 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Orvis and Maude (Slee) Fleck.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at the First Lutheran Church, 215 Laurel St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from July 6 to July 18, 2019