Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
215 Laurel St.
Philipsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Slee "“Kenny”" Fleck


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Kenneth Slee "“Kenny”" Fleck Obituary
Kenneth Slee "Kenny" Fleck, 92, a resident of AristaCare at Hearthside, State College, and formerly of the Philipsburg Towers, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Born July 22, 1926 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Orvis and Maude (Slee) Fleck.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at the First Lutheran Church, 215 Laurel St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from July 6 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.