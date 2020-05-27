Kenneth W. DeBoer, Age 83 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Falls Creek, PA.



Born on August 10, 1936 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late William & Stella (Chase) DeBoer.



On December 7, 2005, he married Karen R. Bloom DeBoer. She survives.



Ken served in the United States Army Reserves.



Due to our current circumstances there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



