Kevin D. Murray
1956 - 2020
Kevin D. Murray, age 64 of Reynoldsville, PA died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 23,1956 in Falls Creek, PA, he was the son of the late William C. and Audrey (Dixon) Murray.

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
