Kevin D. Murray, age 64 of Reynoldsville, PA died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.



Born on April 23,1956 in Falls Creek, PA, he was the son of the late William C. and Audrey (Dixon) Murray.



There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.



