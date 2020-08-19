1/
Kirk Christian Anderson
1994 - 2020
Kirk Christian Anderson, age 26 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born on August 7, 1994 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Christopher T. Anderson of Syracuse, NY and Tanya (Malasky) Duttry and her husband Mark of DuBois, PA.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Kaye (Wheeler) Anderson, his "Princess."

There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.


Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
