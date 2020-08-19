Kirk Christian Anderson, age 26 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.



Born on August 7, 1994 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Christopher T. Anderson of Syracuse, NY and Tanya (Malasky) Duttry and her husband Mark of DuBois, PA.



He is survived by his wife Victoria Kaye (Wheeler) Anderson, his "Princess."



There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at a later date.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store