Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Krista Weitoish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krista K. Weitoish


1970 - 2019
Send Flowers
Krista K. Weitoish Obituary
Krista K. Weitoish, 48, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 15, 1970 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William Cole of Clearfield and Eleanor Kay Bryan of Hawk Run.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donald L. Weitoish, she's survived by two daughters, Kaytlynn Weitoish and her fiancé, Todd Mathews and Summer Weitoish and two sons, Andrew Kephart Jr. and Landon Weitoish, all of Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday July 23 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.