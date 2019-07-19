|
Krista K. Weitoish, 48, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Dec. 15, 1970 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William Cole of Clearfield and Eleanor Kay Bryan of Hawk Run.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donald L. Weitoish, she's survived by two daughters, Kaytlynn Weitoish and her fiancé, Todd Mathews and Summer Weitoish and two sons, Andrew Kephart Jr. and Landon Weitoish, all of Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday July 23 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
