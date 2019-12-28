Home

Kristina N. Nelson


1961 - 2019
Kristina N. Nelson Obituary
Kristina N. Nelson, 58, of Reynoldsville died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Born April 29, 1961 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Harold M. and Sally P. (Hubbs) Nelson.

She's survived by her daughter, Betsy C. Clouser and her husband, Adam of Reynoldsville.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the Gateway Church of Christ in DuBois.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Kerr and Pastor Jim Lantz co-officiating.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
