Kyle Scot Hamilton, 22, of (Grassflat) RD Morrisdale, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Family Hospice & Palliative Care at Mt. Lebanon, Pittsburgh, after a lengthy and courageous battle with kidney and heart disease.
He was born Feb. 17, 1997, a son of Christine L. Green and her companion, Craig A. Eckenrode, who he considered to be like a father.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Kyle's life from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019
