|
|
|
LaMont C. Marshall, 85, of DuBois went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Norma Eileen on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born Nov. 4, 1933 in Rathmel, he was the son of the late Stanley and Nelda (Hollman) Marshall.
He's survived by his children, LaMont J. Marshall of San Francisco, Calif., Shane C. Marshall of DuBois and Susan L. Marshall Hughes and her husband, John III of Reynoldsville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded from the cemetery by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019