Larry E. "Bucky" Buck, 78, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born June 13, 1941 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Curtin and Omia (Maines) Buck.
Surviving are his children, Karen McQuillen of Philipsburg; Susan Kirk and her husband, Steve of Addison, N.Y.; Lori Coble and her husband, Larry of Philipsburg; and Tracy Bumbarger and her husband, Jim of Woodland.
There was no public visitation. Funeral services were private; burial was in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020