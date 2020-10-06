1/1
Larry E. Yarger
1947 - 2020
Larry E. Yarger, 72 of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at Centre Crest Care, Bellefonte.

Born November 2, 1947 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth E. and Beverly Jean (Kephart) Yarger.

Larry was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Valley Council # 10376, IBEW local #126 and the United Mine Workers.

He retired from MJ Electric in 2010.

Larry enjoyed hunting , fishing and trapping.

On November 6, 1965 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Houtzdale he married Nancy Archer, who survives in Houtzdale.

Along with his wife he is survived by two sons, Paul (Carmen) Yarger of Jacksonville, FL, Jeffrey (Zeke) Yarger of Houtzdale and a daughter Pamela (Daniel) Smith of Derby KS, five grandchildren: Thomas Joseph and Anabelen Yarger, Jessica Thompson, Kyle Torney, Shane Thomas Yarger, and two great grandchildren; Sydney Thompson and Phoenix Yarger.

Also surviving two brothers Gary L. Yarger, Dale Yarger and a sister Barb Milliron, all of Osceola Mills.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be private.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with Father Joseph Czarkowski as celebrant.

Those attending are reminded of COVID-19 requirements. Face masks are required.

Interment will follow in the St Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.

Donations may be made in Larry's memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, 123 Good St. Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
