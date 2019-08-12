Home

Larry G. O’Harah


1947 - 2019
Larry G. O’Harah Obituary
Larry G. O'Harah, 72, of Reynoldsville passed on to Heaven on Aug. 10, 2019, from his earthly home.

He was born Jan. 10, 1947 in DuBois, a son of Ethel (Horner) O'Harah and the late Joseph Dale O'Harah.

He's survived by his wife, Edith and four sons, Daniel and his wife, Colleen O'Harah and Douglas O'Harah, both of Reynoldsville, John and Amber O'Harah of Newberry, Ind., and Jonathan (Mike) Farcus of DuBois.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
