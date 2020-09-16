1/
Larry K. Moyer
The Last Hurrah.

Larry K. 'Mo' Moyer, 71, of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions can be made to the Clearfield Youth Baseball Association (Clearfield Little League), 2800 104th Calvary Road, Clearfield, PA 16830; or to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

BAZINGA!!

