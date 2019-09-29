Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Caram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Caram Sr.


1950 - 2019
Send Flowers
Larry L. Caram Sr. Obituary
Larry L. Caram Sr., 69, of Wallaceton died at his home and his spirit was set free to join his heavenly father on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Born Feb. 5, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of George and Mary Louise (Lockey) Caram.

On Sept. 1, 1972 in Osceola Mills, he wed Suzanne (Millinder) Caram, who survives along with four children, Larry Jr. and Tim Way, both of Wallaceton, Betty Chadran of Pittsburgh and Michelle Ammerman of Clearfield.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills, and again from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Calvary United Methodist Church in West Decatur with Pastor Sara Kim officiating.

His earthly body will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton; however, his spirit will soar with the angels.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.