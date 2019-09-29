|
Larry L. Caram Sr., 69, of Wallaceton died at his home and his spirit was set free to join his heavenly father on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Born Feb. 5, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of George and Mary Louise (Lockey) Caram.
On Sept. 1, 1972 in Osceola Mills, he wed Suzanne (Millinder) Caram, who survives along with four children, Larry Jr. and Tim Way, both of Wallaceton, Betty Chadran of Pittsburgh and Michelle Ammerman of Clearfield.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills, and again from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Calvary United Methodist Church in West Decatur with Pastor Sara Kim officiating.
His earthly body will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton; however, his spirit will soar with the angels.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019