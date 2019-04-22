|
|
|
Larry P. Rodger, 73, of Hudson, RD Philipsburg, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Tyrone Hospital.
He was born Oct. 9, 1945 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Thomas and Kathryn (Miller) Rodger.
He was married May 17, 1997 at the First Church of Christ, RD Philipsburg, to the former Jamie L. Couch, who survives at home.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the "old" gFree Church, 344 Blue Spruce Rd., Philipsburg, with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. Wednesday until the time of the service.
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More