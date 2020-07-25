Larry Richard Howe, Sr. joined our Lord on July 21, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL after a brief illness.



Born in his home in Kellytown, PA on April 25, 1947, he was the son of Clair "Elroy" & Orlena (Rowles) Howe.



He married the love of his life, Barbara (Haversack), on May 7, 1966.



Barb is survived along with children Larry Howe, Jr. (Kathy) of Olanta, PA, Lynette Kolhmeyer of Glassport, PA and Lesley Vignolini (Chris) of Port Charlotte, FL. Nine grandchildren: Stephanie Dotts, Beth Howe, Timmy Howe, Zack Eury, Chance Kolhmeyer, Chloe Kolhmeyer, Antonio Vignolini, Josh Vignolini & Joey Vignolini.



They also had seven great grandchildren. Larry's surviving siblings: Leslie Howe of Newton Falls, OH, Terry Howe of Curwensville, PA, Patty Howe of Olanta, PA, Joyce Meckley of Bells Landing, PA & Debbie Rickard of Curwensville, PA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lindsey & his sister Elaine, and many loved ones throughout the years.



Larry was happily married to Barb for over 54 years. He loved to take family camping trips to Delaware for fishing. He loved to bowl in a league at Parkstown Lanes & anything to do with casinos, lotteries and gambling. He loved family reunions where he could see his sisters and brothers and all of the family.



He couldn't pass up karaoke or a good debate. Lesson known by all was not to talk politics with Larry. He was proud of having worked in the coal mining industry with his dad and his son. He really enjoyed being a sub-contractor for FedEx Custom Critical where he received recognition for his safe driving & his efforts post-Katrina.



A Celebration of Life will be held in July of 2021 in Curwensville, PA. Details will be available in June of 2021.



Cards for the family may be sent to 1509 Youngman Street Port Charlotte, FL 33953.



