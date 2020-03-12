|
Laura Kuntz, 94, of DuBois died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born Aug. 27, 1925 in Troutville, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Luella (Weber) Miller.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020