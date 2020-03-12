Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Kuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Kuntz


1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Laura Kuntz Obituary
Laura Kuntz, 94, of DuBois died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born Aug. 27, 1925 in Troutville, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Luella (Weber) Miller.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -