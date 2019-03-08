Home

Laura Shore Mack


1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Laura Shore Mack Obituary
Laura Shore Mack, 55, of State College and formerly of Philipsburg, died Feb. 12, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a courageous and inspirational five-year battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Born April 7, 1963 at the Philipsburg State General Hospital, she was the daughter of Shirley Walther Shore and the late Curtis H. Shore.

On Sept. 29, 1990, she married Clifford Eliot Mack, who survives at home.

To honor her life, the family is hosting a public "Celebration of Life" gathering from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Rd., State College.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
