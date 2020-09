Or Copy this URL to Share

Laurette A. Dallasen , 95, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in New Bern, NC.



A memorial mass will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 AM with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.



Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

