Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
LaVaughn M. "Vonnie" Glosser


LaVaughn M. "Vonnie" Glosser, 93, of Clearfield died May 1, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 5, 1925 in West Decatur, the daughter of the late Ralph and Grace (Wisor) Bodle.

She's survived by her daughter, Jamie M. Stine and her husband, Greg of Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., with the Rev. Bruce Dimmick officiating.

Burial will be in Reidy Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from May 2 to May 4, 2019
