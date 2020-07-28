1/
LaVerne M. Gilbert
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
LaVerne M. Gilbert, age 71 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 6, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Polifko) Sweka.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A public Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
