Lee R. Hayward, 82, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA.



Born on December 11, 1937 in Houtzdale, PA he was the son of the late Philip and Velma (Bowman) Hayward. He married Joyce Ann (Myers) Hayward on January 15, 1966, she preceded him in death on December 17, 1990.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA.

