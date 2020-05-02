Lee R. Hayward
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee R. Hayward, 82, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA.

Born on December 11, 1937 in Houtzdale, PA he was the son of the late Philip and Velma (Bowman) Hayward. He married Joyce Ann (Myers) Hayward on January 15, 1966, she preceded him in death on December 17, 1990.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved