Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee R. Myers


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lee R. Myers Obituary
Lee R. Myers, 79, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born May 31, 1940 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Arthur R. and Helen M. (Steponick) Myers.

On April 19, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Nancy Irene (Kessler) Myers, who survives along with three daughters, Sherry Carney and her husband, Kevin of Reynoldsville, Doreen Harris and her husband, John of Owasso, Okla., and Brenda Mortimer and her husband, Bret of Reynoldsville and one son, Brian Myers and his wife, Melissa of Glendale, Ariz.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Michael Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -