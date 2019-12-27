|
|
|
Lee R. Myers, 79, of DuBois died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born May 31, 1940 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Arthur R. and Helen M. (Steponick) Myers.
On April 19, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Nancy Irene (Kessler) Myers, who survives along with three daughters, Sherry Carney and her husband, Kevin of Reynoldsville, Doreen Harris and her husband, John of Owasso, Okla., and Brenda Mortimer and her husband, Bret of Reynoldsville and one son, Brian Myers and his wife, Melissa of Glendale, Ariz.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Michael Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019