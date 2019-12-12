|
Leonard James Rebar, 84, of Boardman died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born March 20, 1935 in Atlantic, Pa., he was the son of Mickles and Julia (Hancharick) Rebar.
On June 3, 1960 in Winchester, Va., he wed the former Betty Jane Bray, who survives along with two sons, Leonard "Lenny" Rebar II and his wife, Tera of Grampian and William "Bill" Rebar and his companion, Cindy Shank of Boardman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with Mr. Edward Putt officiating. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery New Millport.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019