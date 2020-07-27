1/1
Leroy D. Emigh
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Leroy D. Emigh, 89, of Wallaceton, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 16, 1931 in Wallaceton, the son of the late John and Bertha (Williams) Emigh.

On October 1, 1960 in Wheeling, WV, he married the former Mary Jane Yatta, who preceded him in death on November 27, 2013.

Leroy served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Leroy was the Owner of Emigh's Auto Repair and Towing and Emigh's Junk Yard. He was a lifetime member of Wallaceton Fire Department. His hobbies included tinkering on cars, his dogs and spending time with his grandchildren and friends.

He is survived by his 11 children: Leroy Maines, Clearfield, Wayne Emigh and his wife Bonnie, Woodland; John Emigh and his wife Vada, Wallaceton; Mike Williams, Montoursville; Cindy Bradley and her husband Mike, Brisbin; Robin Yarger and her husband Rod, Wallaceton; Tom Emigh and his companion, Anna, Wallaceton; Penny Hunt, Wallaceton; Kathy Lewis and her husband Gary, Wallaceton; Kristina Fenton and her husband Scott, Morrisdale; Donald "Bumper" Emigh and his wife Samantha, Wallaceton; a son-in-law, John Dixon, Munson; 37 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a lifelong friend Bill Downey.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters: Rhonda Emigh and Deb Dixon, a son, Paul Douglas Emigh, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, eight siblings: Donald, James, Paul, Burton Emigh, Mary Weitoish, Violet Shoffner, Genevieve Stratton and Ruth Pearson; and a son-in-law, James Hunt Jr.

A funeral service will be held for Leroy D. Emigh at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God, 184 Clearfield Street, Wallaceton, PA 16876 with Pastor Matt Scott officiating.

Burial will be at the Summit Hill Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 1-4 and 6-9 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God. An additional time of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 12-2 pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory to AseraCare Hospice.

The family of Leroy Emigh would like to offer a special thank you to the care given during his time on hospice to AseraCare and his niece Deb Litzinger.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

To post an online tribute, please visit www.bennettandhouserfuneralhome.com or www.mem.com.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God
JUL
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God
JUL
29
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Fellowship Church/Wallaceton Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 26, 2020
Leroy was a good man, he will be missed by many. Rest In Peace!
Jim thomas
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Kent
Friend
July 26, 2020
Make sure Uncle Leroy you give my gram a big hug for me. I'll miss our visits
You will be missed by so many family members. All need to keep in the back of their minds that you are not in pain but rejoicing with Aunt Mary Jane since you finally made your arrival. Love all and you did a fine job giving him his wish to stay home for his end.
Bill Houser
Family
July 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Andrew C Washburn
