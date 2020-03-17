|
Leslie G. Lukens, 77, of Osceola Mills died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 9, 1942 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Lester Griffith and Louise (Frazier) Griffith.
She is survived by one daughter, Kellie Stauffer and her husband, Bruce of Lancaster, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020