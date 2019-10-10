|
Leslie J. Varner, 71, of Lucinda, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born Sept. 15, 1948 in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Warren Gibbs and Ruth (Cummings) Gibbs, who survives.
She's survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert E. Varner, along with three sons, Paul Varner of Windermere, Fla., John Varner of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew Varner of Apopka, Fla.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Windermere, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019