Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Windermere, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie J. Varner


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Leslie J. Varner Obituary
Leslie J. Varner, 71, of Lucinda, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born Sept. 15, 1948 in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Warren Gibbs and Ruth (Cummings) Gibbs, who survives.

She's survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert E. Varner, along with three sons, Paul Varner of Windermere, Fla., John Varner of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew Varner of Apopka, Fla.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Windermere, Fla.

Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.