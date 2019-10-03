|
|
|
Lester F. Kennedy, 92, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., in Philipsburg.
Born Jan. 22, 1927 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Frances M. (Coudriet) Kennedy.
He's survived by four daughters, Kathy Shields and her husband, Ken of Lancaster, Pa.; Sherilyn Kennedy of Wallaceton; Melanie Curtorillo and her husband, Darrell of Philipsburg; and Tammy Kennedy, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019