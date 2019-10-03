Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester F. Kennedy


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lester F. Kennedy Obituary
Lester F. Kennedy, 92, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Windy Hill Village, P.S.L., in Philipsburg.

Born Jan. 22, 1927 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Frances M. (Coudriet) Kennedy.

He's survived by four daughters, Kathy Shields and her husband, Ken of Lancaster, Pa.; Sherilyn Kennedy of Wallaceton; Melanie Curtorillo and her husband, Darrell of Philipsburg; and Tammy Kennedy, at home.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.