Letha M. "Tubby" Dawes, 71, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born Jan. 7, 1948 in New Garden, a daughter of the late Ralph and Amanda (Teats) Gaines.
She was married Jan. 17, 1970 in Karthaus to the love of life, James A. Dawes Sr., who survives, along with one son, James A. Dawes Jr. and his wife, Anna of Morrisdale and two daughters, Billie Jo Hoopsick and her husband, Ronald and Bobbie Jo Dawes, all of Winburne.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor James Hollister officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Published in Gant Daily from June 5 to June 7, 2019
