Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Letha Dawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letha M. "Tubby" Dawes


1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Letha M. "Tubby" Dawes Obituary
Letha M. "Tubby" Dawes, 71, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 7, 1948 in New Garden, a daughter of the late Ralph and Amanda (Teats) Gaines.

She was married Jan. 17, 1970 in Karthaus to the love of life, James A. Dawes Sr., who survives, along with one son, James A. Dawes Jr. and his wife, Anna of Morrisdale and two daughters, Billie Jo Hoopsick and her husband, Ronald and Bobbie Jo Dawes, all of Winburne.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor James Hollister officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Published in Gant Daily from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.