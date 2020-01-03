Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Letty M. Mason


1920 - 2020
Letty M. Mason Obituary
Letty M. Mason, 99, of Philipsburg and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.

Born March 26, 1920 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Rebecca (Farley) Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev W. Dean Krause officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020
