Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Lillian Frances Jansen


1924 - 2019
Lillian Frances Jansen Obituary
Lillian Frances Jansen, 95, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.

She was born Sept. 30, 1924 in Junction City, Kan., the daughter of Frank A. Walker and Lillian A. West Walker.

She's survived by a daughter, Carol Mortland and her husband, Robert of Reynoldsville and three sons, Robert of College Park, Md., David and his wife, Laura of Madison, Wis., and Eric and his wife, Hana of Millbrae, Calif.

All services are private, and will be held at the convenience of her family who will miss her and thought for sure she would live longer than her mother who died at 97.

Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
