Lillian L. Welder
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian L. Welder, age 71 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home.

Born on January 17, 1949 in Luthersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Adam W. and Martha R. (Beam) Tschopp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 PM from the funeral home with Pastor Barry Fillman officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved