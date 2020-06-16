Lillian L. Welder, age 71 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home.



Born on January 17, 1949 in Luthersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Adam W. and Martha R. (Beam) Tschopp.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 PM from the funeral home with Pastor Barry Fillman officiating.



Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store