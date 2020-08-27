Linda D. Lefort, 66, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Wednesday, August 26. 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.



Born on April 27, 1954 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late Stephen & Nellie (Kephart) Kopilchak. She married William H. Lefort on June 16 1972 in Osceola Mills, PA.



The Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA with Pastor Gloria Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

