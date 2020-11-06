Linda D. (Silvis) Meley, 72, of Brookville died at her home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Born Sept. 27, 1948 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Willis "Bud" and Betty G. (Greeley) Silvis.



She is survived by her loving family, including children, Toni (Michael) Tosh of Brookville, Tammy (Randy) Horner of Rockton and Todd (Angie) Meley of Brookville.



Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home &Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Chuck Jack officiating.



Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store