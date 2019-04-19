|
Linda L. Heitzenrater, 66, of DuBois died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born May 20, 1952 in Ridgway, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Smith) Yonkie.
On Dec. 16,1972, she married Gary Heitzenrater, and he survives along with one daughter, Sherry Heitzenrater of DuBois and two sons, John Heitzenrater of Weedville and Gary Heitzenrater II and his wife, Katie of Clarksville, Tenn.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
