Linda L. Swisher, 72, of Warriors Mark died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her home. Born Nov. 14, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Mildred E. (Carney) Herr.
She married Lawrence J. Swisher on June 15, 1991 in Philipsburg, and he survives along with two sons, Daniel R. Kent and his wife, Cindy of Morrisdale and Gregory L. Kent of Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Kenneth Patterson officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020