|
|
|
Linda L. Teats, 69, a guest of Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the home.
Born Sept. 10, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Sue (Batcho) Chelton.
On Aug. 9, 1975, in the Lanse Free Church, Lanse, she wed William C. Teats, who survives in Philipsburg, along with her sons, William J. Teats of Northeast, Pa., and James E. Chelton and his wife, Kimberly of Winburne.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Sue Wilson Radel officiating.
Burial will be in the Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019