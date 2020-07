Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Mae Solida, age 57 of DuBois, PA died Friday, July 10, 2020 near Parker Dam State Park from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.



Born on January 6, 1963 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Allen T. and Dollie Mae (Finn) Walker, Sr.



On January 15, 1994 she married Michael Solida. He survives.



Visitation for Linda will be private. Due to family considerations, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



