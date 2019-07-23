|
Linda S. Ward, 74, of DuBois and formerly of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born April 4, 1945 in Clear Run, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Barefield) Allen.
She's survived by three sons, Delbert "Wade" Ward and his wife, Ladonna of Plaquemine, La., Jeffrey Ward and his wife, Sharon Lee of Hollidaysburg and Jason Ward and his wife, Patti of Reynoldsville.
There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
