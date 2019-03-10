|
Lois J. Croft, 76, of Curwensville and formerly of Woodland, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 5, 1942 in Woodland, a daughter of the late Guy S. and Anna Rebecca (Hughes) Croft.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Ronald E. Landis officiating and assisted by the Rev. Robert Croft and the Rev. Rick Cox.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019
