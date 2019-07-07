|
Lois Jean Buck, 77, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019 at her residence. Born July 31, 1941 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary (Williams) Wisor.
On Aug. 25, 1962 in Clearfield County, she wed Larry E. Buck, who survives along with her children, Karen McQuillen of Philipsburg; Susan Kirk and her husband, Steve of Addison, N.Y.; Lori Coble and her husband, Larry of Philipsburg; and Tracy Bumbarger and her husband, Jim of Woodland.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ken Pry officiating. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
