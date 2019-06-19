Lois M. Carpin, 92, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the residence of her daughter, Susan Carpin Myers, in Chester Hill.



She was born July 27, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth M. (Platt) Reilly.



Mrs. Carpin was a 1943 graduate of the Glendale High School in Cleveland, Ohio.



She was married Dec. 22, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio to Dr. Germanus S. Carpin, who preceded her in death Oct. 8, 1996. She was a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife.



She loved to travel, especially to the beach, and to Ireland. She had many interests outside the home. She loved playing bridge, volunteering and attending family gatherings.



Mrs. Carpin was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg, and the church's Altar-Rosary Society.



Locally, she was a volunteer with Lifeline and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She also volunteered with the Baum Community Center during the years she lived in North Carolina.



She also enjoyed tutoring students in reading; she was a staunch Republican; a die-hard Notre Dame fan; and a proud supporter of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School athletic programs.



She was preceded in death by two sons, David G. and G. Daniel Carpin, in addition to her parents and husband.



She's survived by one daughter, Susan M. Carpin Myers, with whom she resided; two sons, Dennis G. Carpin and his wife, Tracey L. of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Kevin G. Carpin and his wife, Laurie A. of Philipsburg; 11 grandchildren, Christina M. Carpin Fox and her husband, Brian, Michael D. Carpin, Sean G. Carpin and his wife, Julie, Katharine M. Carpin, K. Matthew Carpin, David T. Carpin, S. Maureen Carpin, Cara D. Carpin Robinson and her husband, Will, Germanus D. Carpin, Jarrod Carpin and his wife, Erika and Nicholas Carpin; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Ella Grace Carpin and Carter Robinson; two step-great-grandsons, Robert and Adam Hampton; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Carpin Heath of Chester Hill and her three sons, Jason McCliment and his wife, Jaime, Todd McCliment and his wife, Ildiko and Brandon McCliment and his wife, Shawna, and their respective families; and numerous other extended family members. She's also survived by a beloved yellow lab, Micah.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons as celebrant.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and again from 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22 until the time of the Funeral Mass at the church.



The Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, SVDP Diocesan Council, P.O. Box 231, Altoona, PA 16603.



Published in Gant Daily from June 19 to June 22, 2019