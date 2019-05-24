|
|
|
Lola J. Houchins, 90, of Clearfield died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from May 24 to May 28, 2019
Read More